Patiala: Set up FPOs for better income, farmers urged

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 3

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan urged farmers of the state to join hands with the government for making the state a ‘Rangla Punjab’ by setting up their own Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Sandhwan was here to visit the headquarters of Baani Milk Company at Patiala to take a look at its successful FPO model.

Company’s chief executive officer Narinder Bagha and head of milk procurement division Navdeep Dhamm gave company’s detailed presentation before the speaker.

Addressing mediapersons, Sandhwan emphasised that Punjab needed a collective co-operation of farmers, labourers and entrepreneurs to take Punjab forward on the path of progress. “FPOs are a great tool to bring all of these sections together. Sadly, the previous governments did not pay any attention to this,” said Sandhwan.

He expressed the hope that the future of Punjab would be brightened by setting up more such FPOs like Baani Milk Company. Sandhwan further said the farmers had to learn the art of marketing and adopt direct selling methods to sell their products to the end customers.

He said the FPO model would go a long way to increase the income of farmers which would put a full stop on their suicides, besides reversing the trend of brain drain.