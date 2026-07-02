Patiala: Six-time councillor quits Aam Aadmi Party

Six-time councillor Krishna Chand Buddhu on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing differences with the party’s local leadership.

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Buddhu said he has won six municipal elections, including three as an Independent candidate. Addressing the media, Buddhu said he had joined the AAP ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections after being approached by the party leaders. According to him, he was assured of a significant organisational or administrative responsibility if the party formed the government in the state.

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However, Buddhu alleged that after the formation of the AAP government, he was sidelined and responsibilities in his municipal ward were assigned to other leaders. He said these developments prompted him to resign from the party’s primary membership.

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The councillor also said he has submitted a complaint to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau seeking an inquiry into alleged irregularities and corruption at the middle-level functioning of the civic body. Buddhu claimed that he would provide supporting documents and evidence during the course of any investigation. Asked about his plans, Buddhu said he would continue to remain active in public life and would decide his political course in the coming days.

Soon after announcing his decision, Buddhu met Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia at the latter’s office. The Mayor requested him to reconsider his decision and remain with the ruling party. However, Buddu said his decision was final, while adding that his personal relations with the Mayor and several party leaders would remain cordial.