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Home / Patiala / Patiala SSP chairs maiden review meet, directs swift action against criminals

Patiala SSP chairs maiden review meet, directs swift action against criminals

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:45 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans during his maiden review meeting in Patiala on Saturday. RAJESH SACHAR
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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans on Saturday directed the officials to closely monitor investigations, ensure timely disposal of pending cases and take swift and strict action against criminals, habitual offenders and anti-social elements.

“There will be no place for hooliganism and traffic violators on Patiala roads and the officers in all police stations will ensure that the city is safe for people,” said the SSP during his maiden review meeting.

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The meeting — focused on assessing the law-and-order situation, pending cases, investigations, traffic management and other key policing issues — was attended by all Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Station House Officers and branch in-charges of the district police.

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During the meeting, the SSP emphasised proactive policing and better coordination among police units for effective crime prevention and detection.

The SSP also directed the officials to intensify action against drug smugglers and peddlers, dismantle drug networks and ensure strict legal action against those involved in the illicit drug trade under the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign.

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On the anti-gangster front, he directed the officials to identify criminal networks and their associates, and to take coordinated action against organised crime, including extortion, illegal weapons and intimidation.

SSP Harmandeep also reviewed traffic management, directing officers to ensure smooth traffic flow, enforce traffic rules and crack down on dangerous driving, improper parking and other violations, with special focus on accident prevention.

He further stressed citizen-centric policing, instructing officers to respond promptly to complaints, maintain close contact with the public and ensure justice to victims in a fair and time-bound manner. He called for sensitivity and professionalism while dealing with complainants and victims. He said that maintaining law and order, preventing crime, combating drugs and gangsters, improving traffic management and ensuring justice to citizens would remain the key priorities of the Patiala police.

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