Home / Patiala / Patiala student wins scholarship for Japan exchange programme

Patiala student wins scholarship for Japan exchange programme

During her stay, Ridhiman Pannu studied at Hamamatsu Kita School in Shizuoka Prefecture

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:57 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
Ridhiman Pannu, a Class XI student of The British Co-Ed High School, Patiala, was awarded a prestigious scholarship by YFU India Global Partners to spend three weeks in Japan under an exchange programme. The opportunity provided her with an immersive cultural experience and a deeper understanding of Japanese life and traditions.

During her stay, she studied at Hamamatsu Kita School in Shizuoka Prefecture, gaining valuable insight into Japan’s education system. Representing India filled her with pride, especially as students and teachers there expressed keen interest in learning about culture in her home country. In turn, she gained valuable insights into Japanese customs, discipline and community values.

Ridhiman participated in art classes that reflected the precision and patience emphasised in Japanese education. A traditional tea ceremony further introduced her to the principles of mindfulness respect and attention to detail that define the Japanese culture.

Beyond cultural exploration, the exchange programme allowed her to build friendships with students from countries such as Thailand, the Philippines and South Korea, broadening her global perspective.

She expressed gratitude to her host family for their warmth and support, which made her stay comfortable and enriching. She also thanked The British Co-Ed High School for providing her with the opportunity.

Returning home with cherished memories and lasting friendships, Ridhiman described the exchange as a life-changing experience that has shaped her into a more confident and globally aware individual.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

