Patiala: Students told to stay away from drugs

Patiala, May 18
DSP Mohit Aggarwal, alumni of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, visited his alma mater yesterday.
Addressing the students, Mohit asked them to stay away from drugs and violence. He shared his experiences and exhorted the students to make it big in life. He urged them to strike a balance between studies and games. School Principal Balwinder Kaur welcomed and thanked the police officer.
