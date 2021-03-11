Patiala: Students told to stay away from drugs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 18

DSP Mohit Aggarwal, alumni of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, visited his alma mater yesterday.

Addressing the students, Mohit asked them to stay away from drugs and violence. He shared his experiences and exhorted the students to make it big in life. He urged them to strike a balance between studies and games. School Principal Balwinder Kaur welcomed and thanked the police officer.