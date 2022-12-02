Patiala: Urban Estate Phase-II, residents up in arms over PDA’s anti-encroachment drive

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 1

Two days after encroachments on green belt and public land outside 150 houses in Urban Estate, Phase II, were removed in the presence of Patiala Development Authority (PDA) officials, residents held a protest outside the PDA.

The residents are holding the protest over the alleged removal of constructions from the green belts in the area and the allocation of the land to a private builder.

The PDA termed the constructions on the green belts illegal. An official said the fences were acting as an obstruction to traffic flow in the area and therefore, the action was initiated by the PDA.

Monika Ahuja, a resident, said, “The PDA officials did not issue us any notice before removing the fences. They claim to have carried out a ‘munadi’ (public announcement) a few days ago, but it is not the legitimate way of acting without issuing notices. They did not even show us orders regarding the action. They broke the fences without any warning.”

Residents accuse PDA of allocating land at low rates

The residents also accused officials of the PDA of allocating a chunk of land in the area to a private builder at a low rate. According to the residents, it is a violation of the area master plan.

In a letter to Chief Minister, Vigilance Bureau and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, the residents mentioned that PDA officials allocated 2.25 acres of commercial land to a private builder for the construction of a group housing. According to representatives of the Tricent Urban Welfare Association, Elite Welfare Society and others, the land was given away to the builder at a mere price of Rs 36 crore. They said the land as per the area master plan is meant for commercial purposes.

The protest was called off in the evening after the residents held a meeting with officials.