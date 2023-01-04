Patiala: VB nabs three for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 3

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, today nabbed a senior operator at Barnala sewa kendra, Arvind Chakshu, and another person, Satwinder Singh, alias Satpal Singh for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said the two have been arrested on a complaint filed by Gurmail Singh. The spokesperson said the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the duo had been demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 to issue the death certificate of a person.

The spokesperson said after verifying the complaint, a VB team laid a trap and the two were caught red handed accepting Rs 15,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

He said a case under Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against the official at the VB police station, Patiala, and further investigation in the matter was underway.

In another case, the VB nabbed a Public Works Department (PWD) official. Kuljeet Kumar, Senior Assistant at the office of executive engineer, PWD (Buildings and Roads), Nabha, was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

He was arrested on a complaint filed by Junior Assistant Jaswinder Dass. The complainant approached the VB and alleged that the official had been demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 in lieu of clearing his leave travel concession bills.

The official was caught red handed, accepting Rs 5,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the official.