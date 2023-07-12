Patiala villagers gherao MLA over discharge of rainwater in their village

Ravneet
Tribune News Service
Patiala, July 12
Residents of Souja Village in Patiala’s Nabha on Wednesday gheraoed MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann’s office over release of stranded rainwater toward their villages from an adjoining village.
Holding the AAP MLA responsible for the alleged lapse, the residents reached MLA’s office and held a protest.
The villagers alleged that stranded rainwater was blocked in a few villages of Samana but was directed toward their village by the administration and area residents. As a result, their village and houses were flooded.
The fuming villagers blocked MLAs way and raised slogans against him.
He attempted to talk to the villagers but had to leave the site owing to their extreme resentment.
SDM Nabha, Tarsem Chand, said the rainwater had entered Souja village from Surajpur. “We have taken the police officials to the site. The water was supposed to enter a drain but due to difference in levels and a blockade, it was being collected in the fields. We are getting the blockade cleared to ensure proper flow of water”.
