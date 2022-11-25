Patiala: Villagers protest over sarpanch's suicide

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 24

Residents of Kaidupur village today blocked a road near the Passiana police station after the village sarpanch, Didar Singh, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday.

The deceased’s family wants an FIR registered against a junior engineer and the secretary of the Panchayat Department, alleging that they misused a blank cheque with the sarpanch’s signature.

Didar Singh

Yadwinder Singh, president, Patiala sarpanch union, said, “We have launched a protest at the Passiana police station as the sarpanches are being targeted. The sarpanch’s signature were misused and funds were withdrawn from the official panchayat account.”

He said a number of sarpanches and farmer unions had reached the site to take part in the protest.

Passiana SHO Ankurdeep Singh said the farmers and the villagers are demanding registration of an FIR against the junior engineer and the Panchayat secretary by name. “The body was recovered from the Bhakra canal in the jurisdiction of the Passiana police station. They want the police to register an FIR against the two, but they have not provided us any proof regarding the matter,” the SHO said.