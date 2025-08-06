DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Patiala villages near Ghaggar river on alert as water level reaches danger mark

Patiala villages near Ghaggar river on alert as water level reaches danger mark

Flowing from the Shivalik Hills, the seasonal river had wreaked havoc in 2010 and 2023, besides causing damage almost every alternate year
article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:43 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Ghaggar river overflows over the Mubarikpur causeway on the old Ambala road in Zirakpur on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

The Patiala administration has issued an advisory to over a dozen villages near the Ghaggar river, asking them to stay on alert, as water leavel has reached the danger mark. Villagers have been asked to avoid venturing towards the river in Rajpura, Ghanaur and other nearby areas.

Advertisement

Flowing from the Shivalik Hills, the seasonal river had wreaked havoc in 2010 and 2023, besides causing damage almost every alternate year. Residents claim that it was only after they alerted the local authorities that water was almost touching the bridges that an alert was issued by the administration.

Meanwhile, Patiala DC Preeti Yadav appealed to citizens to remain calm, avoid the spread of rumours, and promptly report any water-related emergencies to the district control room at 0175-2350550.

Advertisement

The Ghaggar, which gets fed by rain in the hills, is dreaded by villagers every monsoon when there is more rain uphills as it wreaks havoc while coming downstream towards Punjab. The river was considered a boon for the farmers of the area but has slowly become a death trap, due to annual floods. The successive governments have failed to act on the issue as the project would require a lot of funds as land needs to be acquired. The lack of coordination between Punjab and Haryana, who are often seen pointing a finger at each other on water issues, is harming the interests of the people in both states.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts