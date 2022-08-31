Patiala: Wife, paramour, his son held for man's murder

Patiala, August 30
The police today claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a PSPCL clerk with the arrest of three persons, including the victim’s wife.
The suspects, identified as Jaswinder Singh (49), Gurdeep Singh (21) and Aspreet Kaur (45), who is the wife of deceased Jasvir Singh, were arrested at the Bhadson grain market.
Jasvir Singh was found murdered in the Bhadson block of the district on July 24.
Addressing a press conference, SSP Deepak Parek said Aspreet had strained relationship with her husband for the past few years. He added that Aspreet and Jaswinder had planned the murder to get Jasvir’s life insurance money of Rs 20 lakh. Jaswinder, a PRTC driver, was allegedly in a relationship with Aspreet.
The SSP said Jaswinder intoxicated Jasvir and took him in a car. His son Gurdeep later joined them. The father-son duo then allegedly bludgeoned Jasvir to death. To make the murder look like an accident, they crushed Jasvir under the wheels of the car.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...