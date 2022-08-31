Patiala: Wife, paramour, his son held for man's murder

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 30

The police today claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a PSPCL clerk with the arrest of three persons, including the victim’s wife.

The suspects, identified as Jaswinder Singh (49), Gurdeep Singh (21) and Aspreet Kaur (45), who is the wife of deceased Jasvir Singh, were arrested at the Bhadson grain market.

Jasvir Singh was found murdered in the Bhadson block of the district on July 24.

Addressing a press conference, SSP Deepak Parek said Aspreet had strained relationship with her husband for the past few years. He added that Aspreet and Jaswinder had planned the murder to get Jasvir’s life insurance money of Rs 20 lakh. Jaswinder, a PRTC driver, was allegedly in a relationship with Aspreet.

The SSP said Jaswinder intoxicated Jasvir and took him in a car. His son Gurdeep later joined them. The father-son duo then allegedly bludgeoned Jasvir to death. To make the murder look like an accident, they crushed Jasvir under the wheels of the car.

