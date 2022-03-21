Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 20

Doctors have to bear the brunt of shortage of funds in hospitals. With the approaching summer season, the authorities at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital have already asked the staff, including doctors, to get the air-conditioners (AC) repaired from their own pocket in their respective departments. A letter in this regard has already been issued.

Lack of adequate budget in the hospital is said to have been the reason behind this development.

In a circular to various departments, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital has said: If anyone wants to use the AC, he/she should get it repaired or serviced at his/her own level. The hospital will not get any AC repaired or serviced since it doesn’t have adequate budget for it”.

One of the staff members of the hospital said: “The hospital has funds for various other works, but it doesn’t have money to improve the working environment for the staff. The hospital gets lots of money from user charges.”

“Instead of using the budget for repair, the hospital has put financial burden on staff members,” he said.

Dr Sandeep Kaur, Medical Superintendent, Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, said: “We need money to run the institute. We have given repeated reminders to the higher-ups to give funds to the institute. We are not able to run the hospital merely on user charges.”