Patiala: Workshop for wardens held

Our Correspondent

Patiala: The Office of Dean, Student Welfare, Punjabi University, organised a workshop on “Capacity Building for Hostel Wardens” on Thursday. It was organised with the objective of developing new strategies with the changing interaction dynamics. All hostel wardens attended the workshop. Associate Professor Vidhu Mohan, Department of Psychology, was the keynote speaker. The Dean, Student Welfare, Prof Harvinder Kaur, said such workshops and discussions were a proactive approach towards the betterment of the institution. The session focused on changing societal patterns vis-à-vis communication dynamics in terms of interaction with students. TNS

NCC Foundation Day celebrated

Patiala: The Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated the 76th NCC Foundation Day. The cadets of the air wing participated in the celebrations with full enthusiasm. Cadet Jaspreet Kaur highlighted the achievements of the NCC unit. School incharge Bal Krishan said the NCC cadets could play a leading role in reviving the deteriorating environment of our planet. TNS

Awareness event

Fatehgarh Sahib: The district Health Department organised a programme to mark World Population Day wherein people were made aware of the problems due to increasing population and benefits of small families. Civil Surgeon Davinderjit Kaur said continuously increasing population was a matter of great concern as it led to an unprecedented increase in poverty, hunger, illiteracy, unemployment, inflation, pollution, etc.

#Punjabi University Patiala