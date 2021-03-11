Patiala: World Press Freedom Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 3

The Patiala Media Club celebrated World Press Freedom Day here today. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the journalists, DC Sakshi said media had been playing an important role in the society. She after reciting a poem said the media should raise voice against any kind of oppression they see in democracy.

She said the theme of the World Press Freedom Day 2022— ‘Journalism Under Digital Siege’— highlights technological means of monitoring and surveillance impact journalism and freedom of expression. She also said the media should also ‘introspect’.

Dr Ajit Kanwal, former joint director of the Public Relations Department, while delivering a lecture, said, a journalist should write stories keeping their emotions at bay.

The Patiala Media Club on the occasion organised a vaccination camp where 40 persons were administrated Covid doses.