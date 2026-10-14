Patiala’s Ekamjyot clinches gold in powerlifting competition

The city resident Ekamjyot Singh clinched the overall gold medal in the men’s 93-kg category (21-30 years) powerlifting competition at the fourth edition of Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan, the Punjab Government’s flagship sports tournament, in Mansa on Monday.

Ekamjyot put up an impressive performance, recording a combined lift of 787.5 kg. He lifted 315 kg in the squat, 192.5 kg in the bench press and 280 kg in the deadlift to secure the top position in the competition.

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The victory adds to his recent success at the national level, where he won the silver medal at the Senior National Equipped Powerlifting Championship 2026.

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His performance at the state-level tournament marks another significant achievement in his powerlifting career.