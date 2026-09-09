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Home / Patiala / Patiala's Ekamjyot wins silver medal at Senior National Equipped Powerlifting Championship

Patiala's Ekamjyot wins silver medal at Senior National Equipped Powerlifting Championship

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 10:54 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Powerlifter Ekamjyot Singh.
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Patiala’s powerlifter Ekamjyot Singh has secured a silver medal in the 93-kg senior equipped category at the Senior National Equipped Powerlifting Championship held at Kanha Haveli, Ghazipur, last week.

Representing Patiala and Punjab, Singh recorded an impressive 795 kg total across the three disciplines. Competing under the guidance of coach Karamjit Sahi, he finished second overall in the category.

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Singh opened his campaign with a 325-kg squat, finishing second in the event. He followed it with a 190-kg bench press, again securing second position. In the deadlift, he lifted 280 kg to finish third.

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His consistent performance across all three lifts earned him the overall silver medal in the 93-kg category.

The silver medal marks significant achievement in Singh’s competitive powerlifting career and places him among the prominent equipped powerlifters in the 93-kg senior category in the country.

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