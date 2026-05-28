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Home / Patiala / Patiala's Neelam Hospital successfully performs pioneer percutaneous mitral valve repair

Patiala's Neelam Hospital successfully performs pioneer percutaneous mitral valve repair

Percutaneous mitral valve repair is a cutting-edge, minimally invasive therapy designed for patients suffering from severe mitral valve leakage

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Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 05:44 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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Neelam Hospital has achieved a significant medical milestone by successfully performing its first percutaneous mitral valve repair. The ground breaking procedure was conducted by a specialised team of doctors led by Prof Dr Himanshu Gupta.

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Percutaneous mitral valve repair is a cutting-edge, minimally invasive therapy designed for patients suffering from severe mitral valve leakage (mitral regurgitation) and recurrent heart failure. Typically caused by degenerative or secondary heart conditions, these patients are often too frail or critically ill to undergo traditional open-heart surgery.

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The hospital’s inaugural case involved an 82-year-old man battling recurrent heart failure driven by severe mitral regurgitation. Due to his advanced age and high surgical risk, open-heart surgery was ruled out.

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To save his life, Dr Gupta’s team opted for an advanced percutaneous approach using mitral clips. Performing the intricate procedure under precise angiographic and echocardiographic guidance, the medical team successfully implanted three mitral clips to repair the leaking valve.

Following the successful intervention, the patient got a new lease on life, marking a major advancement in advanced cardiac care for Neelam Hospital.

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