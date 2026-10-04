The Millennium School organised its annual ‘Laurels Ceremony’ (awards distribution ceremony) with great enthusiasm to celebrate the achievements of students from Classes I to XII and to motivate them to strive for excellence. The ceremony witnessed the felicitation of meritorious students who excelled not only in academics but also in various co-curricular and sporting fields.

Students who demonstrated exceptional talent as Best Actor, Best Painter, Best Dancer and Best Singer, along with those who brought laurels to the school in sports, were honoured with trophies and certificates of appreciation.

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In recognition of their valuable contribution to the growth and smooth functioning of the school, members of the support and administrative staff were also felicitated.

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For their exceptional and distinguished contribution to the institution, the Institutional Excellence Award was conferred upon Sumanjot Singh Grewal, Paramjit Singh (Senior Coordinator), and Gagandeep Kaur (Activity Coordinator), who were presented with special trophies.

During the ceremony, the entire staff also expressed their appreciation for the able guidance and leadership of the school Principal, Harpreet Pandher, and felicitated her with a memento of honour in the form of a trophy.

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Addressing the gathering, the Principal congratulated all the award winners and emphasised that the school is committed to nurturing the holistic development of every child. She encouraged the students to move forward with perseverance, discipline and a commitment to continuous improvement.