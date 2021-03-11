Patient manhandles doctor at OOAT clinic in Nabha, held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 7

A patient at Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinic in Nabha Civil Hospital manhandled a doctor on duty today. The patient was allegedly not happy over a cut in his medicine quota and was also misbehaving with other staff members. When doctor tried to pacify him he started manhandling the former. The staff members, somehow, rescued the doctor from Bhan Singh, the drug addict.

The victim, doctor Kanwarjeet Singh, in-charge of the OOAT clinic, informed the police who arrested him. Following the incident, all doctors of civil hospitals left their OPDs for an hour as a mark of protest. The staff members at the OOAT clinic and hospital held a meeting with Senior Medical Officer over the incident.

Rajesh Chibber, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nabha, said they had lodged an FIR against the accused under Section 353 and 183 of the Indian Penal Code.

Staff demand security

The issue of the safety and security of medical staff at OOAT clinic was again raised by the staff. Dr Kanwarjeet Singh said, “We have continuously been demanding security from the police and the district administration. However, nothing has been done in this regard so far. We—doctors and health staff— can’t work in such fearful environment.”