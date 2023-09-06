Patwaris on strike, work hit in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 5

Residents of 88 revenue circles, out of the total 118 in the district, are suffering due to a pen-down strike by patwaris.

On a call by the Revenue Patwar Union, patwaris have gone on a strike and relinquished the additional charge of these circles.

Dimple Garg, district secretary of the union, said the patwaris would not do any work in any additional circle and provide services only in their circle of appointment. The work in additional circles would be done only in case of natural calamity. He said the association had directed all patwaris to report to their revenue circle of posting five minutes before 9 am and leave after 5 pm.

Meanwhile, residents urged the state government to make immediate arrangements in the 88 revenue circles as they were facing great difficulties in getting their routine work done and in getting various types of certificates.

