Pbi varsity staff hold march, to stage protest against ministers

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 10

Non-teaching employees of Punjabi University have decided to protest against all the Cabinet Ministers and MLAs over the state government’s failure to provide grants. The employees today held a protest march on the campus.

The employees have been awaiting their salaries for the past two months. They held a sit-in outside the Vice-Chancellor office today and later carried out a protest march on the campus.

An employee said, “We have been awaiting our salaries for the past two months. Many employees are unable to manage their daily expenditure due to lack of funds. It has resulted in mental agony for many of the employees.”

The employees said in the wake of the state government’s failure to release grants and salaries of the employees, they have decided to hold protests against all Cabinet Ministers and MLAs upon their arrival.

“We will continue holding protests against the MLAs if the state government fails to provide the assured funds,” an employee said.