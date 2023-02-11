Pbi varsity staff hold march, to stage protest against ministers

Patiala, February 10
Non-teaching employees of Punjabi University have decided to protest against all the Cabinet Ministers and MLAs over the state government’s failure to provide grants. The employees today held a protest march on the campus.
The employees have been awaiting their salaries for the past two months. They held a sit-in outside the Vice-Chancellor office today and later carried out a protest march on the campus.
An employee said, “We have been awaiting our salaries for the past two months. Many employees are unable to manage their daily expenditure due to lack of funds. It has resulted in mental agony for many of the employees.”
The employees said in the wake of the state government’s failure to release grants and salaries of the employees, they have decided to hold protests against all Cabinet Ministers and MLAs upon their arrival.
“We will continue holding protests against the MLAs if the state government fails to provide the assured funds,” an employee said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...