Pbi varsity to issue books via software

Patiala, August 24
Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha Library of Punjabi University has started use of free open source software for issue and return of library books and other works.
The software, “Koha”, will now be utilised by the university to issue and return books, and carry out other library-related tasks.
Vice-Chancellor Arvind inaugurated the process and congratulated the library in-charge for starting the system.
