Pbi varsity yet to take call on ‘mistakes’ in journal

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 20

Punjabi University is yet to take a call on a report submitted by a three-member committee over alleged mistakes committed in an academic law journal published by the university recently. The university’s decision is awaited even nearly two months after the submission of the report.

The university which publishes academic journals of various streams, had published volume 12 of the ‘Punjabi University Law Journal’ last year. While around 100 copies of the journal were published and distributed, the university soon faced questions highlighting alleged mistakes posed by faculty members of the Department of Law, including Prof Monika Ahuja, Bhupinder Virk, Gurpreet Pannu, Charanjiv Singh and Rajdeep Singh. Following this, the university VC constituted a committee to look into the allegations.

A faculty member who had raised questions said the journal had already been published and circulated. “We raised questions regarding grammatical, syntax, sentence formation and other mistakes. There are about 400 to 500 such mistakes in the initial five to seven pages alone. Most sentences in the initial pages of the journal that describe the articles within it do not even make any sense. Even the name of the editor of the 238-page journal is spelt in two different ways,” the faculty member said.

The faculty members said even though their names were mentioned in the journal’s advisory and editorial boards, they did not have any role to play in the publication.

Prof Jagroop Kaur, a member of the committee formed to look into the matter, said the committee had already submitted a report to the VC office, who was supposed to take a call on it.

A faculty member closely associated with the matter said the committee had recommended scrapping the published work and even suggested setting responsibility of those concerned for it.

“We submitted strong recommendations and also suggested fixing responsibilities. The journal has a direct impression on the reputation of the university,” the faculty member said.

VC Prof Arvind said, “We had stopped the circulation of the journal. I have received the report submitted by the committee, but I am yet to look into it. There are many important matters at hand. I will seek another opinion on it and will initiate action soon.”