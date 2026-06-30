Pensioner docs to observe July 1 as ‘black day’ in Patiala

The Punjab Pensioner Doctors Association (PDAP) has announced that it will observe National Doctors’ Day on July 1 as “black day” in protest against the non-fulfilment of long-pending financial demands of retired government doctors.

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PDAP president DC Sharma, senior vice-presidents DS Bhullar and RS Sethi and general secretary Surinder Singla said that thousands of retired doctors who had spent their careers serving in government hospitals and medical institutions across Punjab were still waiting for their legitimate pension benefits.

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Bhullar said that their several key demands — release of arrears of the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission, pending dearness relief, restoration of stopped pensions, removal of pension anomalies and implementation of Punjab and Haryana High Court directions — were yet to be implemented by the Punjab Government.

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It has also been unanimously decided that pensioner doctors will wear black badges as a protest on July 1. — TNS