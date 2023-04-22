Pensioners’ association expresses resentment against govt

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 21

The State Government Pensioners’ Association in its meeting under the chairmanship of Harjit Singh today expressed resentment against the government for not fulfilling their demands.

Addressing the media, Harjit Singh said nothing has changed since the Aam Aadmi Party came into power in Punjab. He said neither the people nor the employees and pensioners are satisfied with the working of the government.

He said the promises made by Bhagwant Mann before the election have not been fulfilled yet. Harjit said the Finance Minister had held a meeting with the association on April 10, but no decision could be taken and the minister kept demanding more time.

He said the association has been demanding reformed implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission report, simultaneous payment of DA instalments, payment of

dues, payment of medical bills, implementation of cashless health scheme and old payment cases of pensioners.

During the meeting, the members decided to elect Thakur Singh the president of the association and Surendra Ram the general secretary.

Demands

