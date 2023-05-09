Pensioners criticise govt over unfulfilled demands

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 8

The Punjab Government Pensioners’ Association in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Harjit Singh here today lashed out at the state government for not conceding to their demands.

Harjit said the Punjab Government was not implementing cashless schemes, not releasing the Dearness Allowance dues and not paying any attention to their other demands.

He said the association took out a flag march against the government in Jalandhar on May 7, but the government neither held a meeting with them nor gave any statement regarding their demands.

He said the pensioners have continuously been protesting and urging the government to concede to their demands, but to no avail. Harjit said if the government did arrange a meeting with them soon, they would take the legal course and go to the court against it.