Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA’s office

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 24

A large number of protesters under the banner of Pensioners’ Union, Fatehgarh Sahib, today held a demonstration in front of MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai’s office at Sirhind town and burnt copies of a notification issued by the Punjab Government to deduct Rs 200 from their pension.

Lashing out at the state government, union leaders said the deduction in the name of development tax was condemnable and they would oppose it tooth and nail.

They said before coming to power, AAP had made various promises with the pensioners and they voted for its candidates. However, the party forgot all promises on coming to power and rather imposed “jizya” on them.

The protesters said there was great resentment among the pensioners against the government. They demanded that the deduction in pension should be cancelled, otherwise they would continue with their protest.