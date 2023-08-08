Pensioners seek revival of contempt petition

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 7

Pensioners of Punjabi University here have filed a plea seeking the revival of contempt petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court over non-disbursal of pension by the university on time. The retired employees said they were still awaiting pension for June and July despite the court orders to disburse pension by the 10th of every month.

Professor Jagbir Singh (retd) said they had filed a fresh plea as the university had failed to adhere to the observations and directions of the High Court. “The university releases the salaries of employees as per their category class. The salaries of different categories of employees are issued, while that of the others are delayed. In fact, we pensioners are awaiting the disbursal of our monthly amounts for two months of June and July to date. Therefore, we have filed a fresh plea in the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the university has failed to adhere to the court’s observations and directions.”

He said the university pensioners had filed civil writ petitions in the High Court in 2020 over the same matter. The court was then informed by the respondent Punjabi University that, “Sometimes due to certain procedural delays, the pension is delayed but, the same is not intentional.” It said it was making all efforts to release the pension as early as possible.

The court, in an order disposing off the petition, observed, “University will make all the efforts to release the pension of the employees by the 10th of every month so that the employees do not suffer any prejudice in these hard days.”

#Punjabi University Patiala