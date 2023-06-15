Pensioners stage protest

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 14
The Punjab Government Pensioners Joint Front staged a protest at the district headquarters today.
Pensioners of almost all departments under the Punjab Government participated in the protest. They raised slogans and termed the AAP government worse than the previous governments.
Leaders said the government was ignoring the legitimate demands of the pensioners. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had made big promises to them before coming to power but he was not ready to listen to their grievances, they alleged. Their demands include payment of DA instalments, medical allowance of Rs 2000 per month and cash-equipped health facilities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...