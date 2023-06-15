Pensioners stage protest

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 14

The Punjab Government Pensioners Joint Front staged a protest at the district headquarters today.

Pensioners of almost all departments under the Punjab Government participated in the protest. They raised slogans and termed the AAP government worse than the previous governments.

Leaders said the government was ignoring the legitimate demands of the pensioners. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had made big promises to them before coming to power but he was not ready to listen to their grievances, they alleged. Their demands include payment of DA instalments, medical allowance of Rs 2000 per month and cash-equipped health facilities.