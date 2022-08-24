Pensioners urged to join Jaipur protest today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 23

The All-India Bank Retirees Action Forum (AIBRAF), Patiala, has given a call to all pensioners to join a protest outside the RBI office in Jaipur on August 24. They are demanding a revision of pension. Many retirees are still getting pensions far below minimum wages fixed by the Centre.

Asha Sharma, member, AIBRAF, Patiala, said: “Keeping in view the price index and inflation, all bank retirees, who had given their best for the development of the bank and national economy, are now facing difficult situation.”

She added that the demands of pensioners include immediate revision of pension, 100 per cent DA merger and free health insurance from the welfare fund of the banks.