People should be open to new methods: VC

Patiala, February 11
School of Management Studies, Punjabi University, organised a one-day national seminar on ‘Digital Transformation for Competitive Advantage’. The seminar was attended by more than 150 participants from different parts of the country.
Prof Navjot Kaur, Head of School of Management Studies, said, “Today we cannot ignore the significance and omnipresence of technology in each and every walk of our lives. However, technology should never replace humans.”
Dr Jaskiran Kaur, director, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management and Technology, Chandigarh, talked about the need of digitalisation in education sector.
Baldev Singh Sran, Chairman and Managing Director, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, said there was no doubt that digital transformation made lives better and progressive, but it was important to always uphold human ethics and beliefs.
Prof Arvind, VC, said humans are innovative since times immemorial. “One should not resist change and should always be open to new methods and technologies,” he said.
Lt Gen JS Cheema, Vice-Chancellor, MBS Punjab Sports University, Patiala, said: “Today, we cannot think of any area where technology is absent. Be it education, warfare or sports, technology application is present everywhere.”
