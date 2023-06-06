People urged to plant trees

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 5
The district health and rural development departments started a tree plantation campaign to mark World Environment Day here today.
ADC (Development) Surinder Singh Dhaliwal planted a sapling at Sangatpur Sodhian village to kick off the drive. Addressing the gathering, he said the pollution was increasing day by day and planting trees was the only way to control it.
Civil Surgeon Davinder Kaur urged people to stop using plastic. She said a clean environment was necessary for health, for which everyone should plant saplings and take care of them.
