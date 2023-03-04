Photography contest winners honoured

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 3

Winners of the online Patiala Heritage photography contest, organised by the district administration and Patiala Foundation ‘iHERITAGE’, were honoured here today as part of the Patiala Heritage Festival’s musical evening program.

The contest was open from December 26 to February 26 to both professional and amateur photographers.

Officials said the entries were judged by eminent personalities in the field of photography — Jaideep Narula and Jastaran Singh.

In the professional category, JP Singh came first, Abhishek Shinde was declared second and Jagdish Singh secured the third position.

In the amateur category, Taranbir Singh, Hardeep Singh Ahuja and Amit Singla secured the first, second and third positions, respectively.

The winners were honoured with cash prizes. The DC said the participants had made commendable efforts to preserve their heritage by clicking photographs related to it.