Fatehgarh Sahib, May 31
To provide job opportunities to unemployed youth, the District Employment and Business Bureau will be organising a placement camp on June 1.
District Employment Officer Rupinder Kaur said leading private companies will participate in the camp. She said Daksha Education and Technology Private Limited would recruit and only boys between the age of 19 and 28 years with 10th, 12th and ITI graduates can participate in the recruitment.
She said the Azile Herbal Life Company would recruit youths as field workers and only graduate girls between the age group of 18 to 30 with can participate and the educational qualification is 12th and graduation.
