Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 12

District Planning Board Chairman Ajay Libra, accompanied by officials of various departments, listened to the problems of residents of Bhaironpur village today.

Most grievances were solved on the spot, while some people were assured that theirs would be resolved at the earliest.

Libra said the Punjab Government was committed to redress the grievances of the people at their door steps so that they did not have to make rounds of the offices. He said the government was committed for the overall development of the rural and urban areas without any discrimination.

The chairman said the government has given jobs to more than 29 thousand youths in its first year and has done several other things, including waiving electricity bills, which has given a lot of relief to the people of the state.