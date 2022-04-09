Plantation drive at Bikram College in Patiala

Patiala, April 8
A plantation drive was organised at Government Bikram College of Commerce under the guidance of college Principal Kusum Lata today.
A total of 200 plants were supplied by the Municipal Corporation under the ‘Clean Patiala and Green Patiala’ Mission. Dilip Kumar, Executive Engineer, Horticulture Department and sanitary inspector Inderjit Singh planted the saplings in the college campus and distributed rest of the plants to the students. They also apprised the students about ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’. A total of 70 students participated in this mission along with environment club incharge Dr Jaspreet Kaur Dhanoa, Dr Tarandeep Kaur and other members of the staff. A pledge was taken by all the students to keep the environment clean and green.
