Platforms blocking lane in Old Lal Bagh demolished

The Municipal Corporation Patiala carried out a major demolition drive in the Old Lal Bagh area today. The corporation team demolished illegally constructed permanent platforms that had been built outside houses on the lane area. The action was conducted under the leadership of Mayor Kundan Gogia, Commissioner Parmjeet Singh, Secretary Surjit Singh Cheema, and Superintendent (Land Branch) Darpan Kumar, while the operation was executed by Municipal Inspector Vishal Verma.

In a narrow lane of Old Lal Bagh, a house owner had extended construction beyond his boundary and built high and permanent platforms on the lane.

This had caused serious inconvenience to pedestrians and vehicle drivers passing through the street. Residents of the area had also lodged complaints with the Municipal Corporation, stating that these illegal encroachments had further narrowed the already congested lane.

Inspector Vishal stated that the corporation continuously appeals to citizens not to construct ramps or platforms in lanes so that residents do not face unnecessary inconvenience.

However, many house owners tend to ignore these instructions. The demolition team reached Old Lal Bagh today and, with the help of a JCB machine and workers, completely removed illegal platforms and restored the width of the lane.

Vishal Verma said in strong words that no illegal encroachment within the limits of the MC will be tolerated.

During the operation, one person attempted to interfere with the corporation’s action and tried to stop the work. A complaint regarding the matter has been noted with the concerned officials of the corporation.