Play ‘1675’ inspires audience to follow path shown by gurus

The fifth evening of the Patiala Heritage Festival-2026, organised by the district administration in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Punjab, featured the impactful staging of the play “1675”, written by Dr Amarjit Grewal and directed by Kewal Dhaliwal at the Harpal Tiwana Kala Kendra.

The play successfully connected the audience with a powerful dialogue that travelled from the historical events of 1675 to the futuristic age of artificial intelligence. Chief guest Punjab Mandi Board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat praised the performance, stating that such presentations dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib were highly commendable for connecting people with their invaluable heritage. He added that heritage festivals organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann contribute significantly to advancing the vision of a vibrant Punjab.

Barsat emphasised that the year 1675 was not merely a date in history, but a cosmic moment in the evolution of human consciousness, marked by Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib’s supreme sacrifice for the humanity and the continuation of the tradition of universal welfare.

The event was coordinated by nodal officer Naman Markan and his team, with special support from Ravinder Sharma of the North Zone Cultural Centre. Patiala residents were invited to participate enthusiastically in the remaining festival programme.

On this occasion, Director Dhaliwal, Pran Sabharwal and other dignitaries were honoured.

The play “1675”, presented by the team of the Manch Rangmanch, artistically portrayed a journey from the tortures of Chandni Chowk in 1675 to a technologically transformed world of 2026 filled with artificial intelligence and laboratories. The emotional depth and intensity of the performance left the audience deeply moved. The lighting was designed by Harmeet Singh Bhullar, with singing by Kushagar Kalia, music by Harinder Sohal, screen design by Shivam, photography by Swaranjit Swai, and production coordination by Emmanuel Singh.

The cast featured Sajan Kohinoor, Vishu Sharma, Harpreet Singh, Harshita, Gurleen, Dr Atma Singh Gill, Yuvnish Sharma, Robinjit Singh, Vikas Joshi, Akashdeep Singh, Kabir, Inderjit, Sukhman Singh, Nitin Kapoor, Nishan Singh and Jaswant Singh.