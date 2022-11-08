Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 7

Kalakriti Patiala, a theatre group, staged a play, “Yeh Zindagi”, at Kalidasa Auditorium here today. The play is based on Chitra Mudgill’s famous Hindi Novel - “Gilli Guddu”.

Notably, North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala (Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India), - in collaboration with Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust (Regd.) and KalaKriti Patiala (Regd.) - is organising 10 days Late S Pritam Singh Oberoi National Theatre Festival.

The play - written and directed by theatre director and actress Parminderpal Kaur - focuses on the different aspects of how a senior citizen of a particular class goes through difficulties while living in the family.

Parminderpal Kaur’s “Yeh Zindagi” is a soul-stirring play that depicts the agony, humiliation and shame suffered by senior citizens in the so-called civilized society of the 21st century. In the play, Er Jaswant Singh and Col. Swamy, notwithstanding their past glory, were representatives of millions of their unfortunate brethren - who were compelled to lead miserable lives because of the apathy, indifference, and cruelty of their own children. They desperately try to maintain the facade of being loved and accepted, but chinks in their armor betray their hollow claims.

The play is a powerful indictment of a contemporary society which in its quest for mad, materialistic success and prestige is bidding adieu to time-honoured values and human relations that have sustained the grand edifice of humanity for centuries.