Play highlighting challenges of old age staged

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 9

Plays “Patjhad ke Baad” and “Uttar Kamayani” were enacted at Kalidasa Auditorium as part of Late S Pritam Singh Oberoi National Theatre Festival organised by North Zone Cultural Centre, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust and Kala Kriti here on Wednesday. The plays were staged by Rajasthan and Delhi artists.

“Patjhad ke Baad” is the story of two elders who have been rejected by their families and are forced to live in an old age home.