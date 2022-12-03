Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 2

‘Lockdown, a love story’, a play directed by Lakha Lehri was staged at Punjabi University during the 8th Norah Richards Theatre Festival, dedicated to Prof Ajmer Singh Aulakh.

The festival has been organised by Sarthak Rangmanch, Social Welfare Society, Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy, Chandigarh, and the Department of Youth Welfare of the, Punjabi University.

The play is a dramatic adaptation of playwright Baljit Singh’s novel, Lockdown, which depicts love, emotions, feelings and relationships. It also describes the plight of the poor during the pandemic.