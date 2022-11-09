Patiala: Play ‘Gadhe Ki Baraat’ leaves audience in splits

Patiala, November 8
Play ‘Gadhe Ki Baraat’ enacted at the Kalidasa auditorium today depicted sudden changes in the life of a poor village potter who happens to own a miraculous donkey and begins to imagine a life of riches after the latter’s purported marriage to the daughter of the king. But his dreams are left shattered when the donkey ditches his owners at the end.
The play, part of Late S Pritam Singh Oberoi National Theatre Festival, organised by North Zone Cultural Centre, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust and Kala Kriti, left the audience in splits.
The play has been written by Haribhai Wadgaonkar and directed by Vishav Deepak Trikha. It was staged by Saptak Cultural Society, Rohtak.
