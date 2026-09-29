Play on partition draws full house in Patiala

A houseful audience was left spellbound as the play “Jis Lahore nai dekhya o Jamyai nai” was performed at the Harpal Tiwana Centre of Performing Arts on Sunday evening.

The play had Padma Nirmal Rishi as the leading actor of the play. The legacy of Harpal Tiwana came alive with the third generation of the family taking the mantle forward. Angad Tiwana and Yash Harpal Tiwana, the two grandsons of Harpal Tiwana, featured in the play in prominent roles alongside their father Manpal Tiwana who is the director of the play.

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The play had many other features to its credit. Recently, the script of Azghar Wajahat, the writer of the play, was transformed into a film by Aamir Khan Productions by the title ‘Batwara 1947’. The play was technically crafted by Vikas Juneja by using technology, intelligent lighting and LED projection.

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The other cast of the play features many old Yadvindrians especially Sohrab Sidhu, Fateh Inder Garg, Devana Mangla, Gunwant Kaur alongside professional artistes Sukhwinder Sohi and Vakilla Mann.

Also, Yadavindra Public School students played a crucial role in the play including Sukhpal Singh, head of Punjabi department at the school.

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The story of the play revolves around a Hindu lady remaining back in Lahore after the partition and how a Muslim family who has moved from Lucknow into her house initially are reluctant to have her in the house and want her to go away but slowly she becomes a part of the family.