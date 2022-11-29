Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala, November 28
‘Dilli Road Te Ik Hadsa’, a play written by Pali Bhupinder and directed by Anita Shabdish, was staged at Punjabi University during the 8th Norah Richards Theatre Festival.
The festival is being organised by Sarthak Rangmanch and Social Welfare Society, Patiala, along with the Department of Youth Welfare, Punjabi University, and Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy, Chandigarh.
The play revolves around party politics in India wherein four victims of power tell their story. They conclude that women become the last victims of every relation that is affected by politics.
The solo play was performed by Anita Shabdish on a set designed by Dr Lakha Lehri. Punjabi University’s former dean academics Inderjit Singh said the play presented the reality of society.
