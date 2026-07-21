Play Ways School student Ayush shines in NEET-UG

Ayush Gupta, a Class XII Science stream student of Play Ways Senior Secondary School, Patiala, has brought laurels to the school and the district by achieving outstanding success in the NEET-UG 2025 examination, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency on July 17.

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Scoring an impressive 689 out of 720 marks, Ayush secured the top position in Patiala district and earned an All-India Rank of 139, marking a remarkable achievement at the national level.

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School Chairman Dr Rajdeep Singh, Director Harleen Kaur and Principal Raksha Verma congratulated Ayush on his exceptional performance and praised his dedication and hard work.

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Ayush comes from a family of medical professionals. His father, Dr Gaurav Gupta, is a renowned physician. Continuing his academic excellence, Ayush had earlier secured a position in the Punjab Board merit list by scoring 491 out of 500 marks (98.2%) in Class XII.