Home / Patiala / Playgrounds to come up in villages to boost sports

Playgrounds to come up in villages to boost sports

To connect the youths with sports, playgrounds will be built in every village of the constituency, said local MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, while addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of the playground to be constructed at the cost...
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 07:20 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
To connect the youths with sports, playgrounds will be built in every village of the constituency, said local MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, while addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of the playground to be constructed at the cost of Rs 50 lakh at Dholan village today.

The MLA further urged the rural people to be a part of the decisive war against drugs initiated by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

He said the government has earmarked RS. 979 crore in the budget for the construction of play grounds to connect the youth with sports.

