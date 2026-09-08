Plays highlight social issues at NTAS summer theatre fest

The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS), in collaboration with Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, organised its 289th monthly garden theatre presentation as the ‘human awareness summer theatre festival’ at Baradari Gardens here on Monday.

A local social worker and chartered Accountant Sanjay Goyal was the chief guest, while architect LR Gupta, Principal Architect, Unique Architects, was the guest of honour.

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The two-and-a-half-hour programme, produced by Padma Shri awardee Pran Sabharwal and Sunita Sabharwal, featured plays highlighting social issues, including ‘Mission Clean-Swachhta Abhiyan’, ‘Pani Hai to Prani Hai’, ‘Khetan Vich Shauch Nahi’, ‘De-addiction’, ‘Loktantra-Vantantar’ and the humorous ‘Kaka-Pataka’. Sabharwal also presented his one-man play ‘Kandhan Ret Diaan’, besides musical performances.

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The NTAS members honoured the guests with awards, shawls, bouquets and Sunita Sabharwal’s latest poetry collection. Cash awards were also presented to the participating artists. NTAS president GS Kakkar appreciated Goyal’s continued support for art and social services. — TNS