PLW cleanliness drive at offices, workshops

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 1

The Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) has held a special cleanliness drive at its offices, workshops, railway hospital, and PLW colonies. The drive was conducted from October 2 to 31.

Officials at the department said all public grievances received at Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) were resolved within stipulated 30 days. General Manager Ashesh Agrawal said as per the instruction of Government of India, PLW undertook the special campaign for Swachhata in its workshops and disposed-off pending matters. The officials also paid homage to Bharat Rattan Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his Jayanti.

The office also organised ‘Run for Unity’at the PLW stadium.