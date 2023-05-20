PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 19

The Patiala police have nabbed a smuggler with 110 kg of poppy husk.

SSP Varun Sharma today said the police nabbed Charanjit Singh, alias Channi (23), of Passiana and seized six bags of 110-kg poppy husk from his possession.

The SSP said on May 18, the police had laid a naka near the Ghalori gate cremation grounds and were carrying checking of vehicles passing by. The police team intercepted Channi, who was riding a four-wheeler and seized poppy husk hidden in the vehicle.

A case has been registered against the suspect under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Kotwali police station. The SSP said the arrested suspect has a criminal past. He was earlier arrested by the police in Sangrur in 2019 and was sent to jail. The court declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) after he failed to appear in the court after his bail.

He said Channi will be presented in the court and the police will seek his remand to investigate the case.