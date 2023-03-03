Police campaign to nab SFJ supporters, drug peddlers

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 2

Acting on a tip-off, the district police today conducted a cordon and search operation to nab sympathisers of the Sikh For Justice (SFJ) of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu at Jassran village adjoining the industrial town of Mandi Gobindgarh. The police searched the houses of two erstwhile supporters of the SFJ. Nothing incriminating was found.

While addressing the media, Amloh DSP Jangeet Singh said the Punjab Police launched a CASO (cordon and search operation) campaign to nab anti-nationals, drug peddlers, gangsters and criminals. The campaign also aims at making the state drug-free. He said through the campaign, thorough search operations were conducted at suspicious places.

The DSP said the motive was to keep the youths away from the anti-national activities and to tighten the noose against anti-social elements and unscrupulous persons.

Singh said all colonies and suspicious areas around Mandi Gobindgarh would be searched to nab drug peddlers, gangsters and radicals.